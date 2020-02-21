Q4 2019 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

R. P. Van Wingerden - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Analyst Meeting and audio webcast for the Royal BAM Group Full Year Results 2019. My name is Rob Van Wingerden. And with me today is Frans den Houter, our CFO. Also here is our Manager Investor Relations, Michel Aupers.



Two things to mention upfront. First, as you will see, we have increased the disclosure in our press release and presentation slides to give you more insights into our performance and prospects. Second, as you know, I will shortly be passing on the helm of BAM. And for now, it's business as usual. I will do all I can to support Frans and the executive committee in the coming months.



I will present the highlights for 2019 and the operational review. Frans will take you through the financial review, our strategy and outlook before we take your questions.



Looking at the group operational result, 2019 was a year of 2 halves. The first half was overshadowed by the project losses we announced in July, resulting in a revised outlook for