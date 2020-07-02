Half Year 2020 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Guidance Call Transcript

Jul 02, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
L. F. den Houter - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - CFO, Interim CEO & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, and welcome to the call for the Royal BAM Group trading update we published today. My name is Frans den Houter, CFO and Interim CEO. And with me is our Investor Relations Manager, Michel Aupers. Thank you all for joining at such short notice.
We issued a trading update this morning to report major impact on our first half results from 3 factors.
In order of impact: first, there is a negative effect of COVID-19 on our operations; second is the underperformance at BAM International and our decision to start the process of winding down the company. Obviously, this is a process that is subject to discussions with BAM's works councils and trade unions; and third, the settlement of a legacy issue in Cologne, which we shared with
