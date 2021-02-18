Q4 2020 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

R. J.M. Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you, and welcome to this analyst call for Royal BAM Group. I'm Ruud Joosten. With me today are Frans den Houter, our CFO; and Michel Aupers, our Investor Relations Manager. Today, we published our results for the full year 2020 and announced our strategic plan for 2021-2023, building a sustainable tomorrow. We have a separate session this afternoon at 3:00 to discuss the plan in detail.



Looking back, BAM's 2020 results do not reflect the underlying potential of the group. Although there was improvement in the second half compared to the first half, the adjusted result and the net result over the full year were both disappointing. The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on our performance, particularly in the first half year. I'm impressed how our people responded to the