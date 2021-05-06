Q1 2021 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

R. J.M. Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this analyst call for Royal BAM Group. I'm Ruud Joosten here today, your CEO, and I'm joined by Frans den Houter, our CFO; and Michel Aupers, our Investor Relations Manager. Today, we are reporting a satisfactory first quarter in terms of trading and early momentum of the new strategy.



Our growth platform business in the Netherlands and the U.K. performed well, although Ireland was mainly held back by the partial lockdown of construction sites during the first quarter of this year. We are not satisfied with the performance of the manage for value businesses in Germany and Belgium and with BAM International. The wind-down of BAM International is scheduled to be completed before the end of the year. We are fully