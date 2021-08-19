Q2 2021 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

R. J.M. Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this analyst meeting for Royal BAM Group. I'm Ruud Joosten, CEO; and with me today are Frans den Houter, our CFO; and Michel Aupers, our Investor Relations Manager.



It's good to meet some of you again in person here today. And also welcome, of course, to everyone who follows this presentation via the webcast.



On the opening slide, you see a beautiful photo of the apartment building, The George, right next to where we are now. The George has 47 apartments and penthouses, a project with our property developer, AM, and BAM Wonen. Just like the nearby project, The Gustav, with 29 apartments and 115 studios, spread over 2 buildings, developed for young professionals at the start of their career, who want to live in a cosmopolitan and business environment of Amsterdam, Zuidas. As you've seen from our press release this morning, Dutch residential made an excellent contribution to the results. I will come back to this later.



In February, we launched our strategy, Building a