Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 13, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Henderikus Th. E. M. R. Rottinghuis - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of our company. It's wonderful to be able to meet each other in person again, although there are also some people following the meeting using the chat function. And of course, there's a live stream via the BAM website.



Now BAM attaches great importance to safety. And with that in mind, I would ask you all please -- in an emergency, please to leave this room as calmly as possible. You will find emergency exits on the left and right-hand sides. Members of the hotel staff will then be able to accompany you to the outside as fast as possible.



I'm sorry to say, we still have the coronavirus. So I'd ask you to abide by the government advice to keep 1.5 meters' distance from one another. Against the background of the coronavirus, we held last year's meeting completely online. Shareholders participated online only. And although this year, many shareholders have chosen to attend in person, there is still the possibility of