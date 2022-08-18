Q2 2022 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Michel Aupers - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Manager of IR



Good morning, everyone. I'm Michel Aupers, Investor Relations Manager of Royal BAM Group. Welcome to everyone joining this analyst meeting here in Amsterdam or in the audio webcast. The meeting is hosted by our CEO, Ruud Joosten; and our CFO, Frans den Houter. They will make a short presentation on key points of BAM's half year results we published this morning before the stock market opened. Afterwards, they will take analyst questions. I draw your attention to the disclaimer here. Ruud, over to you, please.



R. J.M. Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you, Michel, and good morning all. We invited you to join us today in the Zuidas area of Amsterdam, where we have a magnificent view of the Crossover project on the other side of the highway. It's being developed by a property developer, AM, that's under construction by BAM Wonen, both part of BAM Residential. This is a mixed-use development that includes 12,000 meters squared of high-end office space and 120