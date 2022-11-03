Nov 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

R. J.M. Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the analyst call for Royal BAM Group following the publication of our trading statement this morning. I am Ruud Joosten, the CEO. With me are Frans den Houter, our CFO; and Michel Aupers, our Investor Relations Manager.



For our opening slide, we have chosen to show you one of the many impressive U.K. projects being delivered by BAM Construct UK using innovative methods. The Globe Point project in Leeds consists of 37,000 square feet of next-generation office workspace for 400 people.



During the year 2021, still working under COVID restrictions, BAM used off-site