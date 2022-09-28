System1 Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 28, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the System1 Group PLC annual general meeting. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over to Chairman, Graham Blashill. Good morning.



Graham Blashill - System1 Group PLC - Chairman



Good morning. Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's now a little after 11:30, and I'm very pleased to welcome you all, including those joining remotely to the 2022 annual general meeting of System1 Group PLC. As we have a quorum present, we will start the meeting. And you may wish to follow the proceedings by referring to the notice of this meeting.



First of all, I would like to introduce myself, Graham Blashill, and my fellow Board members. To my right -- to my left rather, your right on the screen. It John Kearon, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Willford, Chief Financial Officer. In the front row, which you might not be able to see on the screen, but I do have with me Sophie Tomkins, our Senior Independent Director, as well as other nonexecutive directors, Rupert Howell, Phil Machray, and Conrad Bona all