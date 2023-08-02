Preliminary Q4 2023 System1 Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

I'd now like to hand you over to James Gregory, CEO.



James Gregory - System1 Group PLC - CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Today is all about sharing how we are building momentum here at System1. I will provide some highlights on performance, diving into the revenue and also the strategic initiatives. I'll then hand over to Chris Willford, our CFO, who will cover financial KPIs, our cost base, and our cash. And then, we'll close the time for any Q&A at the end.



So let's start with the highlights. H2 platform revenue was strong, coming in at GBP9.8 million, 29% up on previous half's platform revenue of GBP7.6 million. These two combined led to a full-year platform revenue of GBP17.4 million, up 40% on the previous year.



Gross profit margin was good, improving to 84.2%, with operating costs 1% lower than the previous year. We actively invested GBP4 million cash in our platform, our products