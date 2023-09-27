System1 Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over to the Chairman for today's meeting. Good morning.



Rupert Howell - System1 Group PLC - Chairman



Yes, good morning, ladies, and gentlemen. I am pleased to welcome you all, including those joining remotely to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of System1 Group PLC. As there is a quorum present, we can start the meeting. You may wish to follow the proceedings by referring to the notice of this meeting.



First of all, I'd like to introduce myself, Rupert Howell, and then from my left, Conrad Bona, Non-Executive Director; John Kearon, Founder, New Business Director; Chris Willford, our CFO, to my right, James Gregory, CEO; Philip Machray, Non-Executive Director, and at the end, Sophie Tomkins, our Senior Independent Director.



The Notice of the meeting was sent to you in accordance with the Articles of Association of the company. Unless there are any objections, I will take the notice as read. Thank you.



Now before we dive into the AGM's official agenda. I just wanted just to start with the