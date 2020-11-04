Nov 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Marcel Pawlicek

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board

Rolf Brändli

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CFO, VP of Finance & Administration, Secretary and Member of Executive Board



Marcel Pawlicek - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody here in the room. For the people who are currently sitting in front of the screen, just for your information, we have a very small audience locally here in Winterthur. Of course, absolutely corona conform, and we appreciate that, that at least we have a small audience being live with us.



I would like to welcome you all on the screen here, in the room to our half year results of 2020. I'm aware that most of you have 2 screens in front of you right now because some of them are watching the election in the United States and some of you are watching the half year results of