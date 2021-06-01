Jun 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Presentation
Jun 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marcel Pawlicek
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
* Rolf BrÃ¤ndli
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CFO, VP of Finance & Administration, Secretary and Member of Executive Board
=====================
Marcel Pawlicek - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Good afternoon, everybody, and hello from Winterthur. I would like to welcome you to the year-end result of the Burckhardt Compression group for fiscal year 2020. First, I really apologize that, again, like last year, we cannot meet in person. I really miss you, seeing all of you together again. But hopefully, we can do that next year. And I really hope you all are healthy in this really challenging special times.
For the next couple of minutes, Rolf BrÃÂ¤ndli, our CFO; and myself, would like to give you more details about fiscal year 2020. And we want to focus, and this is maybe a takeaway
Full Year 2020 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jun 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...