Jun 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Presentation

Jun 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Marcel Pawlicek

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board

* Rolf BrÃ¤ndli

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CFO, VP of Finance & Administration, Secretary and Member of Executive Board



=====================

Marcel Pawlicek - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good afternoon, everybody, and hello from Winterthur. I would like to welcome you to the year-end result of the Burckhardt Compression group for fiscal year 2020. First, I really apologize that, again, like last year, we cannot meet in person. I really miss you, seeing all of you together again. But hopefully, we can do that next year. And I really hope you all are healthy in this really challenging special times.



For the next couple of minutes, Rolf BrÃÂ¤ndli, our CFO; and myself, would like to give you more details about fiscal year 2020. And we want to focus, and this is maybe a takeaway