* Marcel Pawlicek

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board

* Rolf BrÃ¤ndli

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CFO, VP of Finance & Administration, Secretary and Member of Executive Board



Marcel Pawlicek - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good evening, good afternoon, good morning, wherever you are located from Burckhardt Group. We would like to welcome you to the half year results fiscal year 2021 of the Burckhardt Compression Group.



The following 4 topics we would like to discuss with you today: first, key highlights, market developments; second, operational review; then Rolf BrÃ¤ndli, our CFO, will guide you through the financial results; and at the end, we have an outlook for the fiscal year 2021 and also for the fiscal year 2022.



Highlights and market developments. In the first half year of 2021, we had a