Nov 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Fabrice Billard
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
* Rolf BrÃ¤ndli
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CFO, VP of Finance & Administration, Secretary and Member of Executive Board
=====================
Fabrice Billard - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of our half year results. I'm here together with Rolf BrÃ¤ndli, our CFO.
Before we start, 2 topics for housekeeping. First, during this call, we will exclusively focus on the half year and the guidance for the full year. The market developments and longer-term topics will be covered in our Capital Markets Day at [1:00 p.m.] Swiss time this afternoon. Second, there is a disclaimer on Page 2 of this presentation, which I will assume you have read, and with this, I will move directly to Page 4.
Key highlights and market development.
