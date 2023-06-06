Jun 06, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 06, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Fabrice Billard

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board

* Rolf BrÃ¤ndli

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CFO, VP of Finance & Administration, Secretary and Member of Executive Board



=====================

Fabrice Billard - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen here in the room or online, and a warm welcome from Rolf BrÃ¤ndli and from myself.



To start our presentation of the financial year '22 results, I'd like us to look at the picture that we have in front of us with 3 Borkat employees in front of a large process gas compressor which today is actually on its way to the U.S. and will be a key component of 30 tons per day hydrogen liquefaction plants.



Together with the other 11 compressors, which were part of that order, this is one of the drivers of our strong order intake, together with applications