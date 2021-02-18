Feb 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Pascal Kiener - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody.



Let me go directly on Page 4. I would like to highlight on these 3 main points that are going to be detailed later on by Thomas. But the first point is the decrease in revenues is mostly only due to the COVID-19 crisis. Probably, you will see that other cantonal bank will not have this kind of decrease. It's quite clear because a big part of the decrease is due to trade finance. And many other