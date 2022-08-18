Aug 18, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the BCV 2022 Half Year Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Moira, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) For the call today, the speakers will refer to the slides which are available for viewing on the IR section of the BCV website since this morning.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Pascal Kiener, CEO of BCV. Please go ahead, sir.



Pascal Kiener - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Good morning for the ones coming from the U.S., -- in the U.S. Let me jump directly to Page 5. So as you've seen, we have quite very good results in this first half 2022. All figures are up more or less except assets under management basically the main issue here is the investment performance. So you know, the financial market, as well as, myself and the performance was negative so AUM are slightly down.



Now, if we jump on Page 6, if I take the main business area, out of the main business volume, so mortgage, again 2%, this is