Feb 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Pascal Kiener, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Pascal Kiener - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and good morning for some of you calling from the U.S. Let me jump directly on Page 4 with the key messages. I think you certainly read already our communicates. So revenues are up 3%. That was not exactly expected. If you remember what we communicated in August, we were thinking that we would land a bit slightly below 2021. Actually, we are slightly above the record profit of 2021. So a very good year. We are quite pleased. Therefore, we are in a position to increase the dividend for