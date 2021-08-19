Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast where we present our second quarter 2021. So I am Henrik Perbeck. With me, I have Erika Stahl, our CFO. In addition to the overall performance of the Beijer Alma Group, we will also discuss our reporting segments, our 3 subsidiaries. These are: LesjÃ¶fors, a full-range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs as well as wire and flat strip components, acting globally with majority of sales in Europe; Habia Cable, one of Europe's largest manufacturers of custom design cables for customers in telecom, nuclear power, defense, offshore and other industries; and Beijer Tech which specializes in industrial trading and manufacturing within Fluid Technology as well as consumables, components and machinery to Nordic industrial companies. Beijer Tech is also a platform for acquisitions into new industrial niches.
So next page, please, straight to Page 4. So I'm happy to report another strong quarter with significant profitable growth. We
Q2 2021 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...