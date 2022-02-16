Q4 2021 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Beijer Alma Q4 Report 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Henrik Perbeck, and CFO, Erika StÃ¥hl. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast where we present our fourth quarter 2021. So I'm Henrik Perbeck and with me, I have Erika StÃ¥hl, our CFO.



So in addition to the performance of Beijer Alma Group, we will also discuss our reporting segments, our three subsidiaries. These are LesjÃ¶fors, full-range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs as well as flatware strip components acting globally with the majority of sales in Europe.



Habia Cable, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of custom design cables for customers in telecom, nuclear power, defense, offshore and other industries. And Beijer Tech, specializes in industrial trading and manufacturing within fluid technology, as well as consumable components and