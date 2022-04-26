Q1 2022 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Beijer Alma Audiocast with Teleconference Q1 2022. We do apologize for the delay in starting this audio cast. There was a technical problem. We are very sorry for that and the inconvenience this has caused. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Henrik Perbeck; and CFO, Erika Stahl. Please go ahead.



Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody. Yes, finally, we are online. We have been ready here for quite some time. So welcome to our webcast. We will present our first quarter 2022. So I'm Henrik Perbeck, and I have with me, Erika Stahl, our CFO.



In addition to the overall performance of Beijer Alma Group, we will also present our reporting segments of 3 subsidiaries. These are LesjÃ¶fors, full-range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs as well as wire and flat strip components acting globally with majority of sales in Europe.



Operator, we are now on Page 2, are you? And it's also Habia