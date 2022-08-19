Q2 2022 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Beijer Alma Q2 2022 Earnings Call (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to the CEO, Mr. Henrik Perbeck. Please go ahead, sir.



Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast where we present our second quarter 2022. So I am Henrik Perbeck. And with me, I have our new CFO since June 1, Johan Dufvenmark. So a special welcome to you, Johan.



Johan Dufvenmark - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you, Henrik.



Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



In addition to the overall performance and the recent developments in the Beijer Alma Group, we will also present our reporting segments. These are our 3 subsidiaries. These are LesjÃ¶fors, full-range supplier of standard