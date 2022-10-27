Q3 2022 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. And we welcome to our webcast where we present our third quarter 2022. So I am Henrik Perbeck, and with me, I have our CFO, Johan Dufvenmark.
Johan Dufvenmark - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning.
Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO
So in addition to the overall performance and developments of the Alma Group, we will also present our reporting segments, our three main subsidiaries. These are LesjÃ¶fors, a full-range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs as well as wire and flat strip components, acting globally with majority of sales in Europe. It is Beijer Tech specializes in industrial trading and manufacturing within Fluid Technology as well as components, consumables and machinery to Nordic industrial companies and also building automation. And
Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
