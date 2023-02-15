Feb 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast where we will present our fourth quarter 2022. I'm Henrik Perbeck, and with me I have our CFO, Johan Dufvenmark.
Johan Dufvenmark - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning.
Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO
So in addition to the overall performance and recent developments of the Beijer Alma Group, we will also present our reporting segments, our two subsidiaries. These are Lesjofors, a full-range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs as well as wire and flat strip components acting globally with majority of sales in Europe.
And this -- Beijer Tech specializes in industrial trading and manufacturing within fluid technology as well as consumables and machinery to Nordic industrial companies and also building automation. And Beijer Tech
Q4 2022 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...