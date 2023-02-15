Q4 2022 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast where we will present our fourth quarter 2022. I'm Henrik Perbeck, and with me I have our CFO, Johan Dufvenmark.



Johan Dufvenmark - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



So in addition to the overall performance and recent developments of the Beijer Alma Group, we will also present our reporting segments, our two subsidiaries. These are Lesjofors, a full-range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs as well as wire and flat strip components acting globally with majority of sales in Europe.



And this -- Beijer Tech specializes in industrial trading and manufacturing within fluid technology as well as consumables and machinery to Nordic industrial companies and also building automation. And Beijer Tech