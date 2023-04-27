Q1 2023 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast where we present our first quarter 2023. I'm Henrik Perbeck, and with me, I have our CFO, Johan Dufvenmark.



Johan Dufvenmark - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



We're calling from a beautiful Upsalla, which is today celebrating our King's 50th anniversary with a Royal visit, the 2 big events today. So we'll today present the overall performance and recent developments of the group. Well, in addition, we'll also present our reporting segments, our 2 main subsidiaries, and these are LesjÃ¶fors, a full-range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs as well as wire and flat strip components, acting globally with the majority of sales in Europe.



And it is Beijer Tech acting mainly in the Nordics with