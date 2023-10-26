Q3 2023 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast where we today will present our third quarter 2023. My name is Henrik Perbeck; and with me, I have our CFO, Johan Dufvenmark.



Johan Dufvenmark - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



Today, we will present the performance of the group and the recent development. In addition, we will also present our reporting segments, our 2 main subsidiaries. These are LesjÃ¶fors, a full-range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs as well as wire and flat strip components. LesjÃ¶fors is acting globally with majority of sales in Europe.



And it is Beijer Tech, acting mainly in the Nordics within specialized manufacturing, value-adding industrial trading and automation in profitable niches. And Beijer Tech is also a