Q4 2020 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Bertland - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO



[Good morning], everyone. Per Bertland here. And we will -- Maria and I will try to take you through our Q4 report. And I will also mention which slide I'm talking to, so everyone can follow it clear.



I think that I, first of all, would like to comment the press release yesterday. I think many of you have read it. I have announced my resignation during this year.



This is no drama at all. I have been thinking of this in my mind for 1.5 years. And I had [make] a decision together with my family that during 2021, some time, I will leave the position as CEO of this company. And today, is [resource] also clear with the EQT.



We have -- they have understood it. I think and I believe that they have wanted me to stay for another year, but they know my age. I would be 64 this summer, and so it is quite normal. But you'll have a successor at that time.



What will happen now is that I will stay on Board until we have to recruit the new one. And the work to find the new one will start today, and I will