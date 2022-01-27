Q4 2021 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Chris Norbye - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hi everyone, Chris Norbye here together with Maria. So we'll jump straight into it. So we can start with slide three and no real news here. (inaudible) we're trending towards the SEK 17 billion based here on a strong Q4. And we also add another country to our list here as the latest acquisition. Other than that we'll continue and trend these numbers on the customer and branches as well.



So we can move on to the next page. [I think] trying to just summarize a little bit, and I'm sure we'll get into that in Q&A. We believe it was a very good end to the year. We're very happy with how Q4 developed with a growing top line north of 25%, which we think is a very good -- good number. And especially -- I mean, we're proud and good of both numbers, but almost 12% organic growth, good double digits plus in both HVAC and OEM which is our faster-growing segment.



And I think despite the -- we'll come back to that I'm sure on the supply chain, especially on the OEM side that we achieved [15%]