Q1 2022 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher Norbye - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hello. Welcome, everyone. Christopher together with Ulf. So I would like to present our Q1 numbers and results. So I think we can get started right away, and then we'll finish off with some Q&A. So we can move the slide forward to Slide #3. We can start just seeing -- this is our rolling 12 months up to Q1. I think most relevant. You've seen this slide every time. So we're now in 42 countries. So we continue to grow the business and entering new countries, especially through acquisitions.



But let's move into the next slide. A little bit of the highlights on Slide 4. We call it a good start to the year and a great start to the year. Sales around SEK 4.9 billion, a 31%