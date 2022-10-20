Q3 2022 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Christopher Norbye - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome, everyone. Christopher and Ulf here. I think we'll get started right away with the presentation. So if we can start on Slide 3 where usually we go over the rolling 12 and it's now SEK 21 billion, so we continue, as you know, to grow very well, both on organic side and on the acquisition side, so we're happy on that. We're continuing to add companies and countries and we're now up to 4,500 employees. So all-in-all, in the rolling 12 months, we continue to have a very good trend in the business.



If we move on to the next slide, Slide# 4, the highlights. Of course, it's strong sales here in Q3. As you know, our high season for the majority of business is Q2 and Q3, and here we can see a total growth of almost 40%, organic 19% and also very good growth in all our