Q2 2023 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Hi, everyone, Christopher here with Ulf. Good morning. I hope you're all having a nice weather that we have in (inaudible). The rain is pouring down, but we're sitting inside, so it doesn't matter. So we'll get started right now. I'll start with the Slide 3, Beijer Ref at a glance. I think you can follow here that the rolling 12 continues to go up in a nice pace. We keep adding markets, employees for different acquisitions in the quarter, the smaller ones. And we'll continue to work with the small customer base as we have. If we move into the next slide, which is the Highlights slide. We are having this as a stable quarter with a very good -- continued good, I would say, profit and margin development as planned for [more side.]



Sales almost closing into SEK 9