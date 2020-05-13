Q1 2020 NV Bekaert SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Oswald Schmid - NV Bekaert SA - COO, Interim CEO & Director



Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to you all. A warm welcome to our webcast which we will have to do a bit differently at this time. Both Taoufiq and myself are bound to work from home, so we will do this webcast from our respective home offices in France and in Germany. But of course, this is just a practicality. There are things that are far more important and critical. Most of all, I do hope you and your colleagues and your relatives are all in good health. But now let's go through the announcement of today.



The title of today's press release shows where we currently stand with Bekaert. Our strong Q1 performance positions us well to confront the crisis. This applies to safe working conditions, to customer centricity and to strong cash liquidity.



Let's have a look at the highlights of the first quarter. Health and safety is a priority at Bekaert, always and foremost. As of the very beginning of the COVID outbreak in China, we have implemented actions to protect our people and their families. We learned a lot