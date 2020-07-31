Half Year 2020 NV Bekaert SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Oswald Schmid - NV Bekaert SA - COO, Interim CEO & Director



Hello, everybody, and welcome to this webcast. Thank you very much for attending and your interest in Bekaert. Taoufiq and I have the pleasure of sharing with you the Bekaert results of the first half of the year. And the current circumstances still do not allow us to organize live meetings and conferences. Therefore, Taoufiq and I will do webcast from our respective home office as maybe you do as well, and you are calling from there.



Over the last weeks and months, we have learned to work in a different way and to deal with uncertainty. Today, we know that this crisis, which is not just a health crisis, but also in economic and social crisis, will leave its marks in how we live and how we will work in the future. And it will definitely leave its mark on businesses and economies. I'm convinced the 2 characteristics of this crisis will remain in the new normal, and this is unpredictability and ambiguity for the time to come.



But before going to the [raw] results, I would like to thank you for your interest and attendance, but