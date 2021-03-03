Q4 2020 NV Bekaert SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Katelijn Bohez - NV Bekaert SA - Chief Communications Officer & IR Officer



Welcome to this conference.



Oswald Schmid, CEO; and Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO, will guide us through the news that we are sharing today, including the appointment of Oswald as CEO of Bekaert; the full year results for 2020; and the outlook for 2021. The CEO will start the meeting by lifting the veil on some of our strategic pillars and what steps we have already taken in 2021 to move us forward on our transformation towards higher-level performance.



I now give the floor to Oswald Schmid, CEO.



Oswald Schmid - NV Bekaert SA - CEO, COO & Director



A warm welcome, on behalf of Taoufiq and myself, to all of you.


