Q4 2021 NV Bekaert SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Oswald Schmid - NV Bekaert SA - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to our webcast and to our Bekaert results for the full year of 2021. A warm welcome from Taoufiq and myself to this webcast.



It's a special webcast under special circumstances. I recall 2 years ago, we woke up once in February, and we learned the virus is changing our private lives, our professional lives and our economics. And we have learned to deal with a lot of uncertainties and ambiguities. In the recent hours, we learned again that we have a VUCA environment. And this VUCA environment, over the last 2 years whilst we thought the coronavirus will go away and new events are coming up, has taught us how we deal with these ambiguities and uncertainties. And I'm very proud to say today that we are really, I would say, like to share the impressing results we have been able to achieve under this circumstances.



When we look on the journey of our Bekaert over the last years, you see we started in 2018 with an EBIT, which was about 5% lower -- even lower than the 5% and ending up in the year of '21 at 10.6%. When