Jul 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Katelijn Bohez - NV Bekaert SA - Chief Communications Officer, IR Officer and VP of Sustainable Finance & Community Relations
Good afternoon or good morning to our analysts, shareholders, investors and other participants on this call. Please be informed that the meeting will be with Oswald Schmid, CEO and Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO, will guide us to the news that we are sharing today, including our business context and priorities, results for the first half of 2022 and our outlook and ambitions.
I now give the floor to Oswald Schmid, CEO.
Oswald Schmid - NV Bekaert SA - CEO & Director
Thank you, Katelijn. Good afternoon or good morning. Hello, everyone. A warm welcome on behalf of Taoufiq and myself. Happy to share with you the results of the first half of 2022. I will also give some insights on how we perceive the ongoing macroeconomic development.
Now we are moving Bekaert to the next level in the strategic transformation. But first of all, let's have a look on the financial robustness of Bekaert through some figures of the first half of
Q2 2022 NV Bekaert SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...