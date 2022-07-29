Q2 2022 NV Bekaert SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Katelijn Bohez - NV Bekaert SA - Chief Communications Officer, IR Officer and VP of Sustainable Finance & Community Relations



Good afternoon or good morning to our analysts, shareholders, investors and other participants on this call. Please be informed that the meeting will be with Oswald Schmid, CEO and Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO, will guide us to the news that we are sharing today, including our business context and priorities, results for the first half of 2022 and our outlook and ambitions.



I now give the floor to Oswald Schmid, CEO.



Oswald Schmid - NV Bekaert SA - CEO & Director



Thank you, Katelijn. Good afternoon or good morning. Hello, everyone. A warm welcome on behalf of Taoufiq and myself. Happy to share with you the results of the first half of 2022. I will also give some insights on how we perceive the ongoing macroeconomic development.



Now we are moving Bekaert to the next level in the strategic transformation. But first of all, let's have a look on the financial robustness of Bekaert through some figures of the first half of