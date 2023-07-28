Q2 2023 NV Bekaert SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Oswald Schmid - NV Bekaert SA - CEO & Director



So good morning. Many thanks to you all for joining today's conference call for the half 1 results in 2023. Before Taoufiq and myself get into the details of what has been another [August] period of the company, I wanted to update you on today's announcement. I'm sure maybe you've seen it already about my position.



I've been really delighted and honored to be part of Bekaert since 2019 and to play a role in the company's transformation. In this period, the group has made significant, developed its financial strength, resilience, profitability and growth potential. But however, the time has come and by looking at my certificate of growth, it's really someone else to take the reins and continue the progress. And so I'm really delighted that Yves Kerstens will take over for me.



He is a Divisional CEO for the Specialty Business. He knows Bekaert and its culture incredibly well. And he has been a critical part of one of the growth engines with the group. Yves joined us here today, and I'm sure he will be happy to answer any of your questions