Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Belysse Group regarding the trading update H1 results. To our customers request, this conference will be recorded.



Cyrille Ragoucy - Belysse Group NV - Chairman, CEO & Chairman of Management Committee



Yes. Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Belysse Group H1 2023 Trading Update Call. If you have not already done so, you can download the earnings statement and this presentation from the Investor Relations section on Belysse.com. I need to start with bringing you -- your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2. I will not read it out, but please do so and make sure that you have read it at a point.



So moving to Slide 3. First, I will start with the general summary on the first half of 2023. Afterwards, Andy Rogiest, our CFO, will take us through the financial review. And finally, Ruben Pattheeuws, Strategic Project