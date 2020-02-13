Q4 2019 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO & President
Hi. Welcome to the presentation of Betsson's Fourth Quarter 2019. So I'm going to start with a few bullets on some main topics for the report.
We have a strong operating income, revenue at SEK 1,290 million and EBIT at SEK 200 million, with an EBIT margin of 15.5%. So we're strong in converting revenues to profits to EBIT.
Well, Sportsbook, very strong turnover. It's an all-time high in the Sportsbook. Sportsbook margin being a little bit lower than average, which has an impact on the revenue, but still a very strong activity, and that is what really counts in the long term.
Number of active customers grew by 3% year-on-year, and the deposits into all our gaming systems is an all-time high in the fourth quarter. That's also another sign of a strong underlying operation. We are continuing to do investments in our own technology with big success. We have migrated our NetPlay operations to the Techsson platform. We have launched a Sportsbook in Italy. Before that, we operate only Casino. And we have made a strategic investment in
