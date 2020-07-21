Q2 2020 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Anna-Lena Astrom - Betsson AB - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to today's presentation of Betsson's second quarter. My name is Anna-Lena Astrom, and I will be handling the Q&A session later after the presentation.



But first, of course, we will hear from Betsson's CEO, Pontus Lindwall; and CFO, Martin Ãhman. (Operator Instructions) But first, now Pontus, the stage is yours.



Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO & President



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Welcome to the presentation of the second quarter 2020 of Betsson. So here is an outline of what we want to cover today. We're going to start with an overview, and then we're going to discuss how online entertainment is resilient to crisis. Then we're going to get the financial overview from Martin, and then we will give you a trading update for the third quarter. And then I will talk about product and technology update and regulations and sustainability and growth drivers and summary. And after that, we will open up for Q&A.



So an overview of the quarter. Some