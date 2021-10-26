Q3 2021 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation with Betsson. With us today, we have CEO, Pontus Lindwall; and CFO, Martin Ãhman.



My name is [Christopher Bergen], and I will handle the Q&A session after the presentations. If you have any questions, you can write them directly on the page, and you can dial in and follow the instructions.



And with that said, Pontus, please take us through Q3.



Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO, President & Director



Hello, and welcome to the Presentation of Betsson Third Quarter 2021. Here's the agenda for today, including highlights, strategic initiatives, financials -- going to be presented by Martin -- trading updates, regulatory update, summary and Q&A.



The third quarter highlights our revenues of SEK 1.7 billion, EBIT of SEK 324 million with a margin of 19%; active customers close to 1 million; casino revenue down 2%; and Sportsbook revenue up 24%.



The Dutch market was closed during the quarter. The international sites closed as of 30th of September to