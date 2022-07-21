Q2 2022 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Betsson Q2 2022 Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Pontus Lindwall, CEO; and Mr. Martin Ohman, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pontus Lindwall. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thanks a lot. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of Betsson's results for the second quarter 2022. My name is Pontus Lindwall and I'm the CEO of Betsson. And with me today, I have our CFO, Martin Ohman.



Martin Ohman - Betsson AB - CFO



Hi, everyone.



Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO, President & Executive Director



And Jesper Svensson, who is the CEO of Betsson Operations in Malta, who happens to be in Sweden.



Jesper Svensson - Betsson AB - CEO of Betsson's operational Subsidiaries



Good morning, everyone.



