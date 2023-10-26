Q3 2023 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Betsson's presentation of the interim report for the third-quarter 2023. My name is Pontus Lindwall, and I'm the CEO of Betsson AB. With me today, I have our CFO, Martin Ãhman.



To start with, here's the outline for today's presentation. First, I will give an update about the business, then we will comment on some regulatory developments in markets that are relevant to Betsson. Martin will then present the financials for the quarter in more detail.



After that, I will provide a trading update for the start of the fourth quarter, and then we will finish off with the presentation with the summary. After the presentation, we will open up for questions from the audience.



So Betsson's third-quarter 2023 was about continued high customer activity, strong financial development and further investments in product and new markets. The third (technical difficulty) quarter in a row with sequential growth in both revenue and earnings.



On this side, you can see some key numbers for