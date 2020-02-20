Preliminary Q4 2019 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to the Full Year 2019 Preliminary Results Conference Call of Befesa. I am Rafael Perez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa. And today, as usual, we have with us Javier Molina, CEO of Befesa; and Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Befesa.



Javier will start with an overview of the current market environment and will present full year key highlights as well as main consolidated financials, then Wolf will review the financials of our steel dust and aluminum salt slags business services in more detail as well as cash flow, net debt and capital structure. Javier will close this presentation providing a preliminary view for 2020 as well as an