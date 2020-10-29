Q3 2020 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Lydia, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Befesa Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I would now like to turn the call over to Rafael Perez, Director of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please, sir, go ahead.



Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call of Befesa. I am Rafael Perez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa. Today, as usual, we have with us Javier Molina, CEO of Befesa; and Wolf Lehmann, CFO for the company. Javier Molina will start with an executive summary of the third quarter covering the main highlights of the period. Then Wolf will review the third quarter financials in total and by business as well as cash flow, net debt and capital structure. Javier will close this presentation providing a more detailed outlook for the remaining of 2020 as well as an update of our growth plans. Finally, we will open the lines