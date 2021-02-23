Q4 2021 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to the Preliminary Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call of Befesa. I am Rafael PÃ©rez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa. And today, as usual, we have with us Javier Molina, CEO of Befesa; and Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Befesa.



Javier will start with an executive summary of the full year covering the main highlights of the period. Then Wolf will review the full year financials in total and by business units as well as cash flow. Javier will close this presentation providing an update on our growth projects as well as preliminary view on the outlook for 2021. Finally, we will open the lines for the Q&A session.



Before