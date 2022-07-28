Q2 2022 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the First Half 2022 Results Conference Call of Befesa. I am Rafael Perez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa. Today we have with us Javier Molina, Executive Chair of Befesa; Asier Zarraonandia, recently named CEO of Befesa and Wolf Lehmann, CFO of the Company.



Javier Molina will start with an executive summary of the first 6 months of the year. After that, Asier will explain the business highlights of the period, covering steel dust and aluminum salt slag recycling. Wolf will then review the financials in total and by business unit as well as cash flow as an update on our hedging program. Javier will close this presentation providing some thoughts about the outlook for the rest of the