Q3 2022 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter 2022 results conference call of Befesa. I am Rafael Perez, with Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa. Today, we have with us Javier Molina, Executive Chair of Befesa; Asier Zarraonandia, CEO of Befesa; and Wolf Lehmann, CFO of the company. Javier will start with an executive summary of the first 9 months of the year. After that, Asier will explain the business highlights of the period, covering steel dust and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling. Wolf will review the financials in total and by business unit as well as cash flow as an update on our hedging program. Javier will close this presentation providing some thoughts about the outlook for the rest of the year and the 5-year growth plan, which we will explain in detail in the upcoming Capital Market Day on the 8th of November. Finally, we will open