Preliminary Q4 2022 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to the preliminary full year 2022 results conference call of Befesa. I am Rafael Perez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa. Today, we have with us Javier Molina, Executive Chair of Befesa; Asier Zarraonandia, CEO of Befesa; and Wolf Lehmann, CFO of the company.



Javier Molina will start with an executive summary of 2022. After that, Asier will explain the business highlights of the period, covering steel dust and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling. Wolf will review the financials in total and by business unit as well as cash flow as an update on our hedging program. Javier will close the presentation providing some thoughts about the outlook for 2023, the new 5-year growth plan. Finally, we will open the line for the Q&A